Queen Magrethe's eye-watering £620k engagement ring has the biggest diamonds we've ever seen

Queen Margrethe made headlines recently after it was announced the 82-year-old royal would be going into hospital.

The Danish monarch is set to have major surgery on Wednesday to address a long-term issue with her back. While she won't have support from her late husband, Prince Henrik, the Queen will undergo rehabilitation with her eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary by her side.

Queen Margrethe's husband Prince Henrik sadly died on 13 February at Fredensborg Palace in 2018. Reminisce on their everlasting love story in the clip below...

The royal lovers' romance was defined by an impressive 50-year marriage - and the monarch's engagement ring is famously considered one of the most expensive in royal history.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro estimated the value of Queen Margrethe's ring to be around $750,000 (£619,000).

Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik tied the knot in 1967

"The ring boasts two massive square-shaped diamonds, likely cushion cuts or radiant cuts. The two stones are uniquely positioned next to each other in a diagonal arrangement. I'd estimate each diamond is 6 to 8 carats, meaning it could certainly be worth more," says Mike.

"High-quality diamonds of this carat weight are incredibly rare and come with an enormous price tag."

The monarch's jaw-dropping engagement ring features two sizable diamonds

Mike noted that most royal engagement rings feature a single centre stone, just like the show-stopping sapphire in the Princess of Wales' engagement ring. Queen Margrethe's ring drifts away from traditional, leaning toward a far more personalised design.

"Her ring is a nod to her signature style of being true to herself and not being afraid to be different," added Mike.

The Danish monarch's jaw-dropping sparkler is the epitome of a "toi et moi" ring, where two jewels depict two lovers - and is a poignant symbol of her and Henrik's enduring love.

Queen Margrethe was married for over fifty years before Prince Henrik passed away

At the time of the duo's engagement back in 1967, Henrik was French Diplomat responsible for overseeing international relations regarding peace deals, trade and economics, culture, human rights, and the environment.

His high-profile profession likely explains his ability to afford the breathtaking ring, which was purchased from renowned French jewellery house, Van Cleef and Arpels.

