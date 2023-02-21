Princess Kate makes surprising admission as she meets 103-year-old fan! The Princess visited a nursing home in Slough

Princess Kate met someone very special on Tuesday as she paid a visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.

The royal was introduced to 103-year-old resident Nora – and it turned out the two ladies had a lot in common! See their sweet exchange here...

Kate was told that Nora had celebrated her birthday on 7th January. "That's two days before mine," she remarked as she tenderly rested her hands on Nora's knee. "Fellow Capricorn!" she then added with a laugh.

The Princess then asked Nora what her favourite thing to eat is. After some prompting, the older lady replied that she it was kidneys and Brussel sprouts.

The Princess was in high spirits as she arrived at the nursing home

"Oh kidneys!" Kate replied. "I love kidneys too!"

During her visit, Kate's compassion was clear. She spent time with a number of the elderly residents – and even joined in a game of interactive football, sweetly thanking her opponent Jean for giving her "a chance" in the competition.

Kate had a chance to play football on the home's interactive table

Later on, she had the chance to make pancakes for the residents to mark Shrove Tuesday, before visiting the home's award-winning garden to meet staff and volunteers.

She also joined in making pancakes during her visit

Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980. The home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, supporting them to live as full a life as possible, and prides itself on providing outstanding levels of care delivered within a homely and comfortable environment.

Compassionate Kate proved to be a big hit with residents

It also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable people in the local area to reside safely and independently in their own homes

During her visit to the home, the Princess of Wales was told about its use of cutting edge, interactive technology to stimulate and enrich the daily lives of residents – including the interactive sensory table which was purchased in 2020 as a creative response to the pandemic and associated restrictions, and a new interactive wall which will be used to support residents with dementia.

