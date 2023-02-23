Queen Margrethe: Royal fans all say same thing after palace announcement The monarch recently underwent surgery

There was news from the Danish palace on Wednesday after Queen Margrethe underwent "extensive" surgery on her back.

A statement happily confirmed that the operation "went according to plan" and that Margrethe's condition is "good and stable under the circumstances".

It further noted that the 82-year-old would be remaining in the Rigshospitalet before beginning a period of convalescence.

In the interim, her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik has assumed the office of regent. Both he and his wife Crown Princess Mary have already visited the monarch in hospital and revealed that "she been up for a little walk and has thus already started rehabilitation".

When Frederik travels to India with Mary, from 25 February until 1 March, Margrethe's younger sister, Princess Benedikte, will take over as Head of State.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the update from the palace and send well-wishes to the Queen.

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery," one remarked, while a second echoed: "Speedy recovery Ma'am." A third said: "Long live her majesty Queen Margrethe."

Some followers, meanwhile, commented on the decision to make Benedikte the head of state in Frederik's absence – rather than his younger brother, Prince Joachim.

"Why isn't Joachim the deputy for the Crown Prince couple? I don't understand why Benedikte has to hold that office," one questioned.

Prince Joachim – Margrethe's second son – lives in Paris with his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Athena, 11, and Henrik, 13.

The family have found themselves inadvertently in the spotlight in recent months following Margrethe's decision to strip Joachim's four children of their HRH titles.

Having publicly spoken of their upset, Joachim and Marie were rumoured to be moving to the States, with the Princess recently breaking her silence on their reported relocation.

Joachim and Marie stepped back as full-time working royals in 2019 to move to the French capital.

Prior to that, he completed military training before taking up the job at the Danish Embassy in Paris as defence attaché. His position is set to come to an end this summer.

