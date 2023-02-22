Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have made a big announcement – hours before his mother undergoes surgery.

Queen Margrethe is set to be admitted to hospital on 22 February to treat a long-term issue with her back.

As a result, her schedule will be affected, with the Palace confirming all engagements in the near future will be "postponed, cancelled or handled by other members of The Royal Family".

While Margrethe's loved ones will no doubt be concerned about her health, it is business as usual for the Crown Prince and Princess.

The Crown couple pictured with Queen Margrethe

On Tuesday, the couple issued a statement confirming they are set to head off on an official visit.

Frederik and Mary will be travelling to India, from 26 February until 1 March, with a Danish business delegation numbering 36 companies.

Frederik and Mary have been married since 2004

The mission of the tour will be to strengthen the green strategic partnership between Denmark and India, with the royals visiting New Delhi, Chennai and Agra and also experiencing the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

It comes after Frederik's sister-in-law Princess Marie – who has been married to Prince Joachim since 2008 - addressed claims that her family are relocating to the US from Paris later this year.

Princess Marie and her daughter Athena with the Queen

Rumours of a move surfaced at the start of the year – shortly after Joachim's four children all lost their HRH titles at the behest of the queen.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great controversy amongst the royal family, with Joachim, Marie, and his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, all speaking publicly of their upset.

Joachim and Marie with his four children

Joachim and Marie stepped back as full-time working royals in 2019 to move to the French capital.

Prior to that, he completed military training before taking up the job at the Danish Embassy in Paris as defence attaché. His position is set to come to an end this summer.

