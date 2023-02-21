Queen Margrethe prepares for hospital – as royal breaks silence on US move The Danish monarch is set to undergo surgery

It's a notable week for the Danish royal family.

On Wednesday, the monarch, Queen Margrethe, will undergo major surgery on her back – as confirmed by the royal palace at the start of the month.

WATCH: Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik's romance from the start to his final days

Loading the player...

The official statement read: "For quite some time, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and the situation has worsened recently.

"After consultation with Rigshospitalet's specialists, The Queen has decided to undergo extensive surgery.

Queen Margrethe will undergo extensive surgery on Wednesday

"The operation is planned for Wednesday, 22 February at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, where The Queen will thus also be hospitalized afterwards. Consequently, a longer sequence of physical rehabilitation is expected.

TOP STORY: Upset for Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander after royal accident

DON'T MISS: King Charles receives special honour – and George, Charlotte and Louis will approve!

"This means that Her Majesty’s official program in the near future will be postponed, cancelled or handled by other members of The Royal Family."

Frederik and Mary are expected to step in to cover her engagements

It's thought that her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will step in to cover most of the Queen’s engagements.

READ: Inside Princess Marie & Crown Princess Mary's relationship - amid title controversy

MORE: Crown Princess Mary issues blunt response when asked about royal family controversy

Margrethe's youngest son, Prince Joachim (who currently resides in Paris with his wife, Princess Marie), and the monarch's sister, Princess Benedikte, can also take on responsibilities.

Margrethe with her two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim

It comes after Princess Marie broke her silence on reports that she and her husband were planning to relocate to the US later this year.

The rumours surfaced at the start of the year – shortly after Joachim's four children all lost their HRH titles at the behest of the queen.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great controversy amongst the royal family, with Joachim, Marie, and his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, all speaking publicly of their upset.

Joachim's four children have lost their HRH titles

Joachim and Marie stepped back as full-time working royals in 2019 to move to the French capital.

Prior to that, he completed military training before taking up the job at the Danish Embassy in Paris as defence attaché. His position is set to come to an end this summer.

LISTEN: Royal photographer Chris Jackson reveals how he gets the best shots of the royal children

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.