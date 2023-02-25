What Prince William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte and Louis are called at school The Prince and Princess of Wales's children attend Lambrook school

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, enrolled at their new school, Lambrook, last September. Take a look at their first day in the clip below...

The young royals are now in Year 5, Year 3 and the reception class respectively at the Berkshire-based prep school.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis arrive for their first day at Lambrook school

Loading the player...

While George, Charlotte and Louis are three of the most famous children around the world, they're not referred to by their royal titles at school.

The siblings are known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales to their school friends, in a nod to their parents' new titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, which they were given following Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.

RELATED: Princess Kate made this change between the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte

This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on their father Charles's former title Wales as their surname at school. Members of the royal family traditionally don't use a surname; they are simply known by their first name in the public eye and His or Her Royal Highness.

They can also be known by the name of their house, such as Windsor, which may be different to their surname, such as Mountbatten-Windsor.

George, Charlotte and Louis started at Lambrook school last September

A declaration made by the late Queen in the Privy Council in 1960, said that male-line descendants of the monarch, without royal styles and titles, shall bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie was born in May 2019, Harry and Meghan opted to not give their son a title and he, therefore, has the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. The same can be said for their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021.

William and Kate were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following their 2011 royal wedding.

Since the Queen's death, they are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and carried out their first visit to the county earlier this month.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.