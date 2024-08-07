Why Prince George, 11, won't be moving to secondary school this year

While many children across the UK are preparing to make the transition to secondary school in September, the Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, won't be among them. But there's a very logical explanation as to why.

Despite celebrating his 11th birthday last month, George will continue his education at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are also enrolled.

While most children move from primary to secondary school at the age of 11 in the state school system, many prep schools, like Lambrook, educate children up until the age of 13 (Year 8).

George sat his first major set of tests last year as most UK independent schools require pupils to take Common Entrance exams at either 11+ or 13+.

George was spotted on a visit to Eton College with his parents, Prince William and Kate, in June 2022.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook in September 2022

William and his brother, Prince Harry, famously attended the boarding school in Windsor, which educates boys aged 13 and 18.

Kate was also seen touring her alma mater, Marlborough College, last year, sparking speculation that George could potentially enrol at the co-educational independent boarding school in Wiltshire when he turns 13.

Will Charlotte go to the same school as her brothers in future?

If George is destined for Eton, which is close to the Wales's Windsor home, Charlotte won't be able to join her brother at the boys boarding school in future, and it could mean a big move away from her family for the Princess.

The Good Schools Guide's Managing Editor, Melanie Sanderson, weighed up the options for Charlotte as she appeared on an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast last year.

© Getty Prince William's first day at Eton College in 1995

Speaking about Eton, she explained: "Whereas, before, boys were kept on school grounds at all times, now it's very common for mums to pop down and meet them for a coffee or cup of tea on the high street. They're allowed to go home overnight on a Saturday or Sunday evening."

With Marlborough however, Melanie highlighted that: "Wiltshire is a journey. I know they're going to have a royal fleet, but they can't just pop home for tea. [Charlotte] would be in a much more full boarding environment."

© Getty Kate was a boarder at Marlborough College in Wiltshire

Melanie added: "My instinct is that they will want to keep her a little bit closer to home."

Another potential school for the young royals could be Charterhouse School in Godalming – a 45-minute drive from Windsor.

