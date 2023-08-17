The Prince and Princess of Wales's end-of-summer treat for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Princess Kate are taking a break from their royal duties

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the middle of their summer break, as their children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, enjoy the school holidays.

But there's one tradition they're likely to follow before the young royals head back to their classrooms in September.

Prince William and Kate are expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla as they host their families at Balmoral Castle in the coming weeks.

The King's official Scottish residence is now closed to the public, and in previous years, various family members have been spotted arriving at Aberdeen Airport, which is an hour's drive from the castle.

It's not known whether William and Kate have taken their children on a summer holiday abroad this year, but over the years, they have flown to Jordan and the Caribbean island of Mustique.

And the family-of-five have also enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast.

William, Kate and their young children were spotted cycling around Tresco Island in 2020 - the only one of the five inhabited islands that is privately-owned.

The Prince and Princess typically like to spend the school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate was spotted among the revellers at Houghton Festival last weekend. The event took place at nearby Houghton Hall - the home of the royal's friends, David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury, formally known as the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

© Getty The family visited an air show earlier this summer

Meanwhile, William is expected to tune in to watch the World Cup final on Sunday as the Lionesses face Spain.

The Prince posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as the England squad saw a 3-1 victory against Australia in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W," he wrote.

© Getty The Lionesses celebrate after their win against Australia

King Charles also shared his support in a personal message to Sarina Wiegman's team, writing: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."

He signed off the message with his royal cypher, Charles R.