Princess Kate's back-to-school shopping error is so relatable for parents

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regulars on the school run

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children will be preparing to return to their classrooms at Lambrook school in the coming weeks.

Like thousands of parents across the country, Prince William and Kate will no doubt be ticking off items from that all-important back-to-school list for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The checklist for children's school supplies can range from fresh stationery to shiny new school shoes, and back in 2018, Kate made an error while shopping for George and Charlotte's supplies, which we're sure many parents can relate to!

A source at the time told HELLO! that the Princess took her eldest children to buy school shoes at Peter Jones in London before the new school term.

George would have been a pupil at Thomas's Battersea School at the time, while Charlotte was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

But Kate turned up to purchase her children's new shoes without one crucial item – socks! George and Charlotte, who were wearing summer sandals, had to borrow a pair from the store in order to try on their new school shoes. We've all been there!

Last year, George, Charlotte and Louis moved schools after relocating to Windsor.

Lambrook is a preparatory school in Berkshire for boys and girls from ages three to 13. There are 615 pupils at the Church of England school, and according to the Good Schools Guide, the day fees for Lambrook are between £15,498 to £24,714 per annum, while the boarding fees are between £28,452 to £30,399 per annum.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook

© Getty The Berkshire school is a short drive from their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage

The curriculum includes a broad and wide range of subjects, including English, Maths, French, Science, Latin, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming and Games.

It also boasts 52 acres of Berkshire countryside, with a nine-hole golf course and a swimming pool, as well as bees, chickens and pigs for pupils to look after.

William and Kate accompanied George, Charlotte and Louis as they arrived for their settling-in day at Lambrook last September. The family-of-five arrived at the school hand-in-hand, with all three children dressed in their summer uniform. See the moment here...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis arrive for first day at Lambrook school

As they return to their classrooms next month, George will be going into Year Six, while Charlotte and Louis will be in Year Four and Year One respectively.

The Waleses are currently spending time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they watched the Women's World Cup final last Sunday.

They are expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the final weeks of their summer break.