Why Prince Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet might not attend coronation events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at King Charles III's coronation on 6 May is still to be confirmed.

Prince Harry addressed the matter in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby earlier this year – see what he had to say in the video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry addresses King Charles's coronation

And if the couple do decide to fly to the UK with their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, it's unlikely that their little ones will be involved in the coronation events.

While it's been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, may have a role at the ceremony, it's likely that only working royals and their children will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the service.

Archie and Lilibet did not make any public appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, with Harry and Meghan only attending the National Service of Thanksgiving.

Harry and Meghan attended the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service

The King's coronation also falls on the same day as his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. Similarly, the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert also coincided with Lilibet's first birthday.

Harry and Meghan revealed in their Netflix docuseries in December that they celebrated their little girl's birthday in the garden at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

No doubt, the couple will have something special planned for their son's birthday whether they celebrate in the UK or at their Montecito abode.

Archie and Lilibet made rare appearances in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

The Sussexes have been keeping a low-key profile since the release of their Netflix docuseries at the end of last year and Harry's memoir, Spare, in January.

But Harry is set to return to the spotlight during a live streaming event on 4 March that will deal with the subjects of loss and personal healing.

The Duke will join Gabor Maté, the Hungarian- Canadian physician and best selling author of The Myth of Normal, Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for the event.

Meanwhile, the Duchess made an appearance in a new video filmed by self-care company, Clevr Blends.

In December 2020, it was confirmed that Meghan had invested in the female-founded start-up that makes instant oat-milk lattes.

