We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with everything this winter

From Meghan Markle to Olivia Palermo, leather trousers are one of those wardrobe staples that have universal appeal no matter your signature style. From modern straight-leg cropped-cut silhouette to eternally versatile leather-look leggings, they pair as perfectly with a sweater and chunky boots as an oversized blazer and stilettos. Whether you want to invest in the real deal or you're going faux, we're spoilt for choice with options this winter.

Celebrities wearing leather trousers

© Pierre Suu Olivia Palermo wears wide-leg cropped leather trousers at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show

Olivia Palermo is a true style icon and is often pictured wearing leather trousers, from wide-leg to super skinny. "It’s getting a little chilly in New York, so one of my favorite go-to wardrobe staples for the season are leather pants,” she wrote on her blog last year. "There’s nothing quite as easy, comfortable, and chic as throwing on a pair of leather pants."

© Adrian Edwards Margot Robbie wears straight-leg leather trousers and a longline coat out in New York

Margot Robbie styled her leather trousers to perfection while out in New York, pairing them with a lightweight knit, a longline coat and stiletto heels. The Magda Butrym pants featured a high waist and straight-leg cut.

Meghan Markle has a penchant for skinny leather trousers

Meghan Markle made a case for skinny leather trousers back in 2016, dressing them up with a black blazer, nude Aquazzura heels and a slick of red lipstick. She wore a very similar pair by Veronica Beard on a date night with Prince Harry earlier this year, causing them to sell out almost instantly.

© Gotham Katie Holmes wears an all-leather ensemble out in Midtown, New York in November 2022

We're obsessed with Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather outfit. The oversized shirt and wide-leg pants were both from New York label Khaite. One thing's for sure, the celebs love an all-black ensemble.

How we chose the best leather trousers

We've included mostly straight-leg styles - undoubtedly the look of the moment and the easiest to wear with everything in your wardrobe - while also adding some trending wide-leg and flared trousers, plus several classic skinny pieces. Variety: In this edit you'll find lots of real leather trousers for those who want to invest. These can and should last a lifetime. For those who prefer to go faux, we've found plenty of options too.

In this edit you'll find lots of real leather trousers for those who want to invest. These can and should last a lifetime. For those who prefer to go faux, we've found plenty of options too. New-in: Where possible we've included new-in pieces from our favourite brands, so you don't have to go searching the virtual high street.

The best leather trousers to shop now

The best leather-look trousers & leggings to shop now