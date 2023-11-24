We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with everything this winter

From Meghan Markle to Olivia Palermo, leather trousers are one of those wardrobe staples that have universal appeal no matter your signature style. From modern straight-leg cropped-cut silhouette to eternally versatile leather-look leggings, they pair as perfectly with a sweater and chunky boots as an oversized blazer and stilettos. Whether you want to invest in the real deal or you're going faux, we're spoilt for choice with options this winter.
Olivia Palermo is a true style icon and is often pictured wearing leather trousers, from wide-leg to super skinny. "It’s getting a little chilly in New York, so one of my favorite go-to wardrobe staples for the season are leather pants,” she wrote on her blog last year. "There’s nothing quite as easy, comfortable, and chic as throwing on a pair of leather pants."
Margot Robbie styled her leather trousers to perfection while out in New York, pairing them with a lightweight knit, a longline coat and stiletto heels. The Magda Butrym pants featured a high waist and straight-leg cut.
We're obsessed with Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather outfit. The oversized shirt and wide-leg pants were both from New York label Khaite. One thing's for sure, the celebs love an all-black ensemble.
How we chose the best leather trousers
Cut: We've included mostly straight-leg styles - undoubtedly the look of the moment and the easiest to wear with everything in your wardrobe - while also adding some trending wide-leg and flared trousers, plus several classic skinny pieces.
Variety: In this edit you'll find lots of real leather trousers for those who want to invest. These can and should last a lifetime. For those who prefer to go faux, we've found plenty of options too.
New-in: Where possible we've included new-in pieces from our favourite brands, so you don't have to go searching the virtual high street.
The best leather trousers to shop now
& Other Stories Leather Trousers
& Other Stories Cropped Leather Trousers
Leather trousers don't get much cooler than this relaxed fit pair from & Other Stories. Made from smooth supple leather, they feature a cropped cut and slightly tapered silhouette. Wear them with everything from oversized shirts to crop tops to cosy knits.
H&M Leather Trousers
H&M Leather Trousers
Made from buttery soft leather, you'll want to wear H&M's straight-leg leather trousers everywhere this season. They feature a high waist, five pockets and visible seam detail.
AGOLDE Leather Trousers
AGOLDE Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Inspired by vintage jeans, AGOLDE's leather trousers sit high on the waist falling to a straight-leg cut. They're sustaibably-made using a recycled leather-blend that's been specially produced to have a low carbon footprint.
Reformation Leather Trousers
Reformation Veda Cynthia Leather Trousers
Reformation's leather trousers feature a slim waist with a more relaxed leg, for a flattering fit that's also comfortable. We love them styled with a pair of loafers.
COS Barrell-Leg Leather Trousers
For a flared pair, we love these COS leather trousers. They sit high on the waist and have front and back press creases, tonal topstitching and a concealed closure.
Karen Millen Leather Trousers
Karen Millen Leather Low-Rise Trousers
If you're looking for a trending low-rise fit, head to Karen Millen. These straight-leg trousers are made from responsibly-sourced leather.
Arket Flared Leather Trousers
Arket's flared leather trousers have a figure-skimming shape and full-length finish. They feature a comfy mid-rise waist and back welt pocket.
The best leather-look trousers & leggings to shop now
Mango Leather-Look Trousers
Mango Leather-Effect Trousers
These faux leather trousers from Mango look so much more expensive than their price tag. They have a mid-rise straight-leg fit and come in an inclusive size range of 4-26.
M&S Leather-Look Trousers
M&S Leather-Look Trousers
Marks & Spencer's faux leather trousers have a cool androgenouslook with a straight-leg cut, cropped length and flattering high waistline.
Spanx Leather-Look Leggings
Spanx High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings
SPANX's bestselling sculpting and shaping pair look like skinny leather trousers but feel as comfortable as wearing leggings - perfect for party season.
Commando Leather-Look Leggings
Commando Faux Leather Patent Leggings
Commando's faux leather patent trousers are an It-girl fashion favourite, and they're currently on sale with 44% off. The head-turning pair will be your new go-to for every night out.
New Look Leather-Look Trousers
New Look Leather-Look Trousers
New Look's faux leather trousers look amazing paired with chunky loafers and a cosy longline coat as we move into the coldest months. They have a straight-leg, high-rise design.
AllSaints Leather-Look Leggings
AllSaints Cora Shine Leather-Look Leggings
AllSaints' skinny leather-look leggings are so versatile, pairing perfectly with stilettos or chunky boots.
River Island Leather-Look Leggings
With their panelled high waist and super slim fit, River Island's leather-look leggings are so flattering. Hurry, they're selling fast.