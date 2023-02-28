Sarah Ferguson heading to California - will she reunite with Harry and Meghan? Sarah, Duchess of York is heading to the US on a book tour

Sarah, Duchess of York is set to make a stop in California as she promotes her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

The 63-year-old will be filming for The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday 2 March, which is based in Universal City, California.

It comes as Sarah also confirmed she will discuss her latest book at the 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday 6 March, as she unveiled a new look on her Instagram account.

Having archived all of her previous posts, new images show close-up shots of ladies taking afternoon tea, in a nod to her new Victoria historical romance novel.

Keeping in with the theme, Sarah also shared a new portrait where she could be seen wearing a pink blazer and gazing off-camera.

Sarah has unveiled a new look to her Instagram account

Sarah's California appearance takes place just an hour and a half away from where her nephew, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are based in Montecito.

Harry shares a close bond with Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, who was recently spotted in LA.

The Duke of Sussex recalled introducing his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle to members of the royal family in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January – including his aunt Sarah.

Sarah attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018

He revealed that "Fergie," as he referred to Sarah in his book, demonstrated to Meghan how she should curtsy to Harry's grandmother, the Queen, before they met for the first time at Windsor.

Sarah is set to be a grandmother for a third time this year, as Eugenie is expecting her second child with Jack Brooksbank.

The Duchess is already granny to Eugenie and Jack's two-year-old son, August, as well as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 18-month-old daughter, Sienna.

