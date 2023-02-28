Princess Kate works up a sweat in intense 45-second challenge against Prince William Can you guess who won between the Prince and Princess of Wales?

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a fitness centre as part of their trip to Wales on Tuesday, with the royals attempting a spin class – with hilarious results.

Princess Kate and Prince William both took to stationary bikes, with their instructor telling them they had to sprint on the bikes for 45 seconds. The Princess of Wales, who is famed for her incredibly strict exercise regime, took the challenge in her stride – but the same can't be said for her husband. Watch the video below to see William's hilarious quip to his fellow exercise class attendees.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate battle it out on spin bikes

In contrast to William's hesitancy, his wife upped the ante, adding extra gears to her bike to make it even more challenging, asking: "Can I make it harder?"

The duo laughed their way through the session, but Princess Kate proved she has serious experience on a spin bike.

Princess Kate tried to make the exercise class harder

While her husband swayed from side to side, clearly showing his struggle, Princess Kate kept her core tight, which meant she didn't wiggle about on the bike.

At the end of the 45-second race, Princess Kate was declared the winner, as the duo struggled to get their breath back after the intense workout.

Princess Kate consoled Prince William after he lost the challenge

The Prince and Princess were visiting Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to learn about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, and Princess Kate's willingness to throw herself into fitness challenges is something she has been praised for in the past.

During a visit to Derby in mid-February, the 41-year-old got stuck in pulling two tyres during a training exercise, with fans were wowed by her skill on social media, writing: "This woman is unstoppable," and: "She makes it look easy!" A third marvelled: "I really love how athletic she is, there is nothing that she can't do when it comes about sports."

Princess Kate worked hard on her spin bike

Body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Kate's behaviour at the event, explaining: "Footage of Kate pulling the tyres along during her latest appearance clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her.

"It's difficult to imagine any member of the Royal family allowing themselves to be filmed and photographed in those surroundings and just goes to show how Kate is keen to look past protocols and rewrite the rulebook when it comes to how she and William portray themselves to the public."

Princess Kate was awarded a small trophy for her triumph

Darren, who works as a body language expert for Betfair Casino added: "Kate looks genuinely happy to be taking part, you can see the determination in her face to impress and she looks back towards her audience reassuringly for their encouragement.

