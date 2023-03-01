Huge change we could see following King Charles' Coronation The new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on 6 May

King Charles' Coronation is fast approaching and will be a huge event for the country, with around 2000 guests expected to attend.

After the event, or even between now and then, we might also see a new English tradition related to the late Queen.

According to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, who recently commented on whether he would be attending the coronation, we could potentially see some new royal pub names in the future.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he co-hosts with Rev Richard Coles and historian Dr Cat Jarman, the Earl shared an interesting insight into how pubs in England could change.

He commented: "Names of pubs are connected to different parts of English history… A lot of declarations of loyalty to the Crown, that was very important, so The Queen's Head was a declaration of loyalty to maybe either Queen Elizabeth I or Queen Victoria.

"It will be interesting to see if we'll now have any pubs called the Queen Elizabeth II, because it's a tradition in England not to call a pub after the reigning monarch, you can only do it after they've died."

The King acceded to the throne in September

Although the late Queen died in September, it's perhaps been too soon for such a change to take place but with the celebratory atmosphere of the coronation, new or existing pubs may pay tribute to her incredible reign.

Ahead of the big day, King Charles III will reportedly meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales to discuss the role that his grandson Prince George will play in the ceremony.

At the weekend, the royal editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, reported that the future King is slated to have a "significant" role in the coronation of his grandfather.

Charles and Camilla will both be crowned at the ceremony

The move would be a break from royal tradition, in which the young heirs typically watch the ceremony, but play no part in it.

King Charles did not play a role in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and likewise the Queen only watched during the coronation of her father, King George VI.

