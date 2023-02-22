Charles Spencer confirms whether he'll be attending King Charles' coronation Princess Diana's brother opened up about the event

King Charles' coronation is fast approaching and the monarch just received a special honour ahead of the big day.

The guest list has been a matter of much debate and many have no doubt wondered whether Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, will attend.

He put an end to speculation this week, however, speaking on Jane Garvey and Fi Glover's Times Radio podcast, Off Air.

Asked about whether he'll be invited to the event, the author responded: "I wouldn't have thought so, I think it's only about two thousand people going".

The late Queen's coronation was a much bigger affair, with over eight thousand guests. He also quipped: "There is some old coronet knocking about here somewhere but I won't be wearing it soon, I don't think".

Charles also gave a glimpse into his feelings about Diana and the royal family. When Jane commented that the Earl's late sister would be on her mind on 6 May, he replied: "I think that's very complimentary. Obviously, I think of Diana every day, in a different context.

"But the whole royal thing… I don't find it as interesting as other people, you know? I just get on with my life… People assume that I care a lot but it's just a side part of my life".

King Charles will be crowned on 6 May

The father-of-seven was appearing on the show alongside his friend, Reverend Richard Coles, with whom he's launched a new history podcast called Rabbit Hole Detectives.

Richard sweetly paid tribute to the Earl, revealing that Charles had given him a place to stay after the death of his husband David in 2019, when there was a great deal of press interest in his tragic loss.

The Earl joined his nephews and the future King at Diana's funeral

Speaking about the act of generosity, Charles commented: "Richard's one of those people who does so much for everyone else that it's nice to just occasionally give something back".

