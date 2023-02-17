King Charles authors first book since accession to the throne King Charles III has been a committed environmentalist

King Charles has always been known as a keen author and a committed environmentalist, and he recently co-authored his first book since his accession to the throne.

The monarch co-wrote the book alongside Natural England chair Tony Juniper, and the pair met on Friday as the King hosted a reception in Buckingham Palace for Environment Ministers from across the world. The book differs from Charles' other publications on the matter, with this one specifically aimed at children as opposed to adults.

The new book will be a rewritten version of his 2017 writing, Climate Change, and the project began before he became King.

Charles will be the lead author, and he co-wrote alongside Tony and Dr Emily Shuckburgh, a climate scientist. The monarch has written an afterword for the text, that is due to be released at the end of next month.

Speaking about the project, Tony said: " I think he is recognised as a distinguished leader on some of the most pressing subjects facing humanity and the fact of him being here today really underlines the importance of the subject matter and, I hope, will galvanise everyone to want to do even more in finding solutions."

He continued: "I think he's been struck by the level of energy and passion shown by young people on these subjects, and was keen to put something into their hands which was about those basic facts and figures, basic ideas, but also with his personal message in there."

Charles wrote the book with Tony Juniper (right) and Dr Emily Shuckburgh

His Majesty's coronation is scheduled to be held on 6 May and it was recently confirmed that the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond would not feature in the ceremony.

The diamond, which will be replaced by other diamonds from the late Queen's personal collection, was seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849.

The Koh-i-Noor was given to Queen Victoria and has remained in the Crown Jewels ever since.

The governing party of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is reported to have expressed concern that the famous gem would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire.

