Prince George to make sweet appearance at coronation of grandfather King Charles Prince George is slated to make an appearance at the coronation of King Charles III

Prince George will have his own coronation one day, and he is slated to have a "significant" role in the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, as reported by the royal editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah.

The move would be a break from royal tradition, in which the young heirs typically watch the ceremony, but play no part in it. King Charles played no role in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and likewise the Queen only watched during the coronation of her father, King George VI.

WATCH: Want to know what will happen at the coronation? Click below

Loading the player...

Charles and Camilla are due to meet Prince William and Princess Kate to explore how the young royal will factor into the ceremony.

DISCOVER: What Prince William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte and Louis are called at school

With the service taking place on a Saturday, Prince George will be free to take part, as he won't be in lessons at school.

Camilla's own grandchildren have been confirmed to play a role, with the Sunday Times reporting that they will hold a canopy over the Queen Consort as she is anointed with holy oil.

Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will play a role in the service

Further details about the coronation continue to be announced as the big day draws closer, including how Charles will pay a poignant tribute to his late father, Prince Philip.

The ceremony will feature various new compositions to mark the occasion, and Charles personally requested the inclusion of Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Philip, who sadly passed away in 2021, was born in Greece as part of the Greek and Danish royal families. He was raised as a Greek Orthodox Christian and was baptised at St George's Church in Corfu.

Charles and Camilla are keen for George to play a part in the service

There has also been confirmation that on the Tuesday following the service, Charles will host his first garden party as monarch.

The party will be held on Tuesday 9 May and guests have already begun receiving their invitations for the prestigious event.

DISCOVER: Prince William and Princess Kate's different parenting decisions for George, Charlotte and Louis

PHOTOS: Princess Charlotte's sweetest sister moments with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis

These will also be the first garden party with a sitting monarch since 2019, with parties having to been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the late Queen missed the 2022 parties due to her health.

Garden parties are typically held during the warmer months in both the ground of Buckingham Palace or Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

LISTEN: King Charles' adventures from the cockpit while piloting planes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.