Joyful news for Danish royal family - as real reason for title decision is revealed Queen Margrethe has been making headlines in recent weeks

Some happy news from the Danish royal palace.

It has been confirmed that Queen Margrethe has been discharged from hospital and has returned to the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen to recuperate.

The news comes a week after the monarch underwent "extensive" back surgery at the Rigshospitalet in the city.

A statement later confirmed that "the operation went according to plan" and that Margrethe's condition was “good and stable under the circumstances”.

While the Queen continues her recovery at home, her son Crown Prince Frederik will continue to act as regent.

Queen Margrethe with her son and heir, Crown Prince Frederik

Shortly before she was admitted to hospital for surgery, Margrethe shared her complete trust and confidence in Frederik's ability to rule.

She also spoke about her decision to remove HRH titles from four of her grandchildren – the offspring of her second son, Prince Joachim.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with their two children and the queen

The children impacted are Nikolai, 23, and 20-year-old Felix, Joachim’s sons with his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and Henrik, 13, and Athena, 11, who he shares with Princess Marie, whom he married in 2008.

As of 1 January, the siblings stopped being known as His or Her Royal Highness or Prince or Princess. Instead, they are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Joachim's four children all lost their HRH titles

The decision, when it was announced, caused great upset, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Alexandra, and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment.

Just recently, Margrethe gave a deeper insight into her decision to slim down the monarchy in a candid recent interview with Danish broadsheet, Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, at Amalienborg.

Crown Prince Frederik with his wife, Crown Princess Mary

"When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out," she said of her heir Frederik.

"For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik's lot to make such a decision. It was better that it was me," she further confided.

