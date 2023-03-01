Queen Margrethe reveals real reason she removed grandchildren's titles in candid interview The Danish royal upset family members with her decision

Queen Margrethe took the unprecedented step of issuing a public apology to members of her family after making the decision to remove four of her grandchildren's HRH titles.

The decision directly impacted the children born to her second son, Prince Joachim: Nikolai, and Felix – his sons with first wife Alexandra - and Athena and Henrik, who he shares with Princess Marie.

From 1 January, they were no longer known as His or Her Royal Highness or Prince or Princess. Instead, they are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great upset, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Alexandra, and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment.

Now Margrethe has given a deeper insight into her decision in a candid recent interview with Danish broadsheet, Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, at Amalienborg.

In the wide-ranging interview, she revealed her true motives for taking the titles as she spoke about the future of the monarchy.

Sharing her confidence in Crown Prince Frederik's ability to lead the country when his time comes.

"When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out," she said.

Of her decision to remove her grandchildren's titles, the Queen was adamant that it had to be done – and that she had to be the one to do it.

"For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik's lot to make such a decision. It was better that it was me," she confided.

At the time she announced her decision, Margrethe said her intention was to "create the framework" for the four grandchildren "to be able to shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark involves".

The decision was long-considered and "in line with similar adjustments" by other royal houses, Margrethe said, a nod to recently slimmed-down monarchies in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands where royals lower down the line of succession have also lost their HRH titles.

