King Charles III coronation: Will there be a commemorative medal? The royal is set to be crowned in May

King Charles III is set to be crowned on 6 May at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The historic three-day spectacle includes a majestic coronation service rooted in tradition and ancient ceremonies. Whilst much is known about the Anglican service, there is still one question lingering on the lips of royal fans far and wide.

Will there be a commemorative coronation medal issued to mark the special occasion?

Historically, previous monarchs have had their own coronation medal which was handed out to members of the Firm, in addition to selected members of the royal household and state, public servants, mayors, army, police and more.

Charles ascended the throne on 8 September

Despite numerous publications hinting at the possibility of a new medal, at this stage, we simply don't know whether Charles' coronation will be celebrated with a commemorative medal.

Did Queen Elizabeth II have a coronation medal?

The late monarch was issued with a special commemorative medal following her spectacular coronation in June 1953.

The glistening medal was handed out as a personal souvenir to a whopping 120,000 people, including royals and government officials, in addition to members of the Army, air force, navy and police.

The late monarch was crowned in 1953

Crafted in silver, Her Majesty's medal featured an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II dressed in her sumptuous ermine cloak. On the reverse of the medal – which was designed by Cecil Thomas – an engraving of Her Majesty's royal cypher took centre stage, surrounded by the words: "QUEEN ELIZABETH II CROWNED 2nd JUNE 1953."

A collection of medals including Her Majesty's coronation medal

Her medal moreover featured a dark red ribbon starring two blue stripes running through the centre and two white contrasting stripes flanking the edges.

What is the schedule for Charles' coronation?

Set to be a 'slimmed down' affair, Charles' coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May. Aside from the deeply religious coronation ceremony, the palace has created a jam-packed schedule to celebrate Charles and Camilla's big day.

Charles and Camilla will have a joint coronation

Sunday 7th will see a lively coronation ceremony take place outside Windsor Castle. The event promises to be a star-studded event featuring "global music icons and contemporary stars".

The concert is also due to feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

