9 keepsake coronation mugs and tea cups to celebrate King Charles III

King Charles III's coronation is fast approaching, and with the coronation day on May 6 there’s plenty of royal memorabilia and keepsakes to buy now to commemorate this historic occasion. (Shop the best coronation memorabilia here).

Reflecting the nation’s excitement for the big day, to be held at Westminster Abbey, searches for coronation memorabilia are ramping up as we all want to buy a keepsake to mark this momentous event.

Along with tea towels, books and even cloth bags, coronation 2023 mugs have become a popular search term with big name brands releasing their own royal-inspired versions of the everyday item.

From mugs to fine china tea cups, these are our favourite King Charles coronation cups for your morning cup of coffee.

Commemorative King Charles III mug, £23/$41, Emma Bridgewater

British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater created a range of commemorative mugs in honour of King Charles III coronation.

King Charles III coronation mug, £21.50, Trouva

Bearing the National flowers from the UK along with oak and ivy, this mug has subtle nods to the King’s life hidden throughout its design.

King Charles III tea cup and saucer set, £9.99, Amazon

This elegant tea cup features King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on one side, and the royal cypher on the other.

King Charles III coronation mug, £8/$10.06, Etsy

This ceramic mug is the perfect item to remember the historic event.

Peronalised King Charles coronation mug, £14.50, Not On The High Street

Celebrate King Charles III ascension to the throne with this understated mug that can be personalised too.

King Charles III coronation mug, £12.18, Redbubble

This eye-catching design is a great little keepsake for your morning coffee.

Spode King Charles III coronation mug, £15, Harts of Stur

Celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with this classic commemorative mug from iconic china brand, Spode.

King Charles coronation mug, £11.99/$15.07, Etsy

A high gloss, ceramic mug for commemorating the King.

King Charles III coronation mug, £7.95/$9.99, Etsy

A cute illustrated coronation mug featuring classic London touchpoints.

