King Charles breaks silence to express personal sorrow It comes hours after it was confirmed Harry and Meghan must evict Frogmore Cottage

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message to the President of Greece following a tragic train crash in the north of the country.

More than 40 people were killed in the head-on crash involving a passenger and freight train on Wednesday, with rescuers still searching the wreckage, and over 50 people being treated in hospital.

Expressing his sorrow in a letter to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Charles wrote: "Dear Madam President,

"My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the dreadful accident involving two trains in Northern Greece and would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.

"During our visits to Greece we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people and our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy." He signed the letter, Charles R.

Greece holds a special place in the King's heart; his late father Prince Philip was born in Greece into Greek and Danish royal families before they were exiled.

Furthermore, Charles is helping authorities in Athens to restore the now-abandoned Tatoi Palace – Philip's former family home.

Charles's heartfelt message comes hours after it was confirmed that he has requested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Neither the monarch, nor the Sussexes, have commented on the decision, which was said to have been made shortly after the release of Harry’s explosive memoir Spare in January.

Following the move, the question of Harry and Meghan's attendance at the coronation on 6 May remains up in the air.

Given the couple's concern over security for their family, and with Frogmore Cottage no longer at their disposal, it seems increasingly less likely their children Archie and Lilibet will make the trip.