Princess Eugenie may have a full-time job as an art gallery director, but she still makes the time to visit her royal patronages and causes close to her heart.

The princess, 32, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank this summer, returned to Horatio's Garden London & South East, with the charity sharing a video of her visit. See her sweet gesture during her royal outing in the clip below…

Eugenie dressed her growing baby bump in a black dress and a houndstooth print jacket, completing her look with a pair of black boots.

The royal became patron of Horatio's garden in 2019. It is a national charity which improves the lives of people affected by spinal injury through creating and nurturing beautiful gardens in NHS spinal injury centres.

In 2021, Eugenie attended a special Christmas concert in support of the charity, where she delivered a reading at the service.

Eugenie said at the time: "As a former spinal patient myself, I understand how the chance to get outside is so beneficial not only for recovery, but for staying positive at a life-changing, often traumatic time."

Eugenie is already mum to little August

The Princess underwent back surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to correct scoliosis when she was just 12 in 2002.

She paid a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital last week to meet patients and to see the state-of-the-art Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit (PRU) for the first time.

After travelling to the US for work last month, Eugenie and Jack were also spotted at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The couple, who married in Windsor in October 2018, are parents to two-year-old August Brooksbank.

