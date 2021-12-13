Princess Eugenie steps out for second festive outing after supporting Kate Middleton The royal is patron of Horatio's Garden charity

Princess Eugenie stepped out for another festive outing after supporting cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal, 31, attended a Christmas carol concert for Horatio's Garden last Thursday and helped the charity to raise over £24,000.

The incredible donations mean the charity can continue supporting the physical and mental health of patients, their loved ones and NHS staff as they adjust to, or care for someone with, a life-changing spinal cord injury.

The charity's beautiful, fully accessible gardens are all nestled in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres and are a lifeline for people spending Christmas, and the many months beyond, in hospital.

Princess Eugenie wore a ME+EM green maxi dress with a checked Sandro Paris coat as she attended the concert at St Mary Abbots Parish Church in Kensington, London.

The mum-of-one, who is patron of Horatio's Garden, delivered a reading at the service – Love Came Down at Christmas by Christina G Rossetti.

Eugenie said: "As a former spinal patient myself, I understand how the chance to get outside is so beneficial not only for recovery, but for staying positive at a life-changing, often traumatic time."

Eugenie attended the special concert. Credit: Horatio's Garden

The Princess underwent back surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to correct scoliosis when she was just 12 in 2002.

Celebrity guests at the Christmas carol concert also included Alan Titchmarsh, Anneka Rice and singer-songwriter John Galea.

Eugenie's outing came the day after she joined her sister, Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall, and the Countess of Wessex at Westminster Abbey for the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol service.

To donate to Horatio's Garden this Christmas, please visit www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/donation or ring 01722 326834.

