King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's first state visit of their reign confirmed

The King and the Queen Consort will undertake their first state visit of their reign to France and Germany, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will visit France between 26 and 29 March, undertaking engagements in Paris and Bordeaux. Ahead of their trip, learn all about the royals' travel secrets....

The couple will then travel to Germany from 29 to 31 March, visiting Berlin and Brandenburg, before heading to Hamburg.

Highlights from their overseas trip will include a state banquet at the Château de Versailles hosted by President Macron and Mrs Macron, and a tour of an organic vineyard.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the King and Queen Consort will also visit the Brandenburg Gate, the Komische Oper in Berlin, and St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg.

They will also be the guests of honour at a state banquet, hosted by President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at Schloss Bellevue.

Charles and Camilla in Berlin in 2020

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The visit will celebrate Britain's relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values. It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the UK is working in partnership with France and Germany, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture."

It added their engagements will highlight "the importance of sustainability and community".

This marks the King's 35th official visit to France and 29th trip to Germany. Their Majesties last visited France in 2019, when they marked the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, and Germany in 2020, when they attended the country's National Day of Mourning for victims of war.

