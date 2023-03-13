Celebrate His Majesty King Charles III with our collectors' edition magazine From Prince to monarch, HELLO! reflects on his extraordinary seven decades in your ultimate guide

With the coronation just weeks away, where King Charles will be crowned alongside his Queen Consort Camilla, devoted wife of 18 years, HELLO! is proud to publish a special keepsake magazine which takes an in-depth look at the evolution of his role from Prince of Wales to our new monarch.

In HELLO! Special Collector's Edition King Charles III we explore the life of the man who will be King in 148 beautifully-designed pages packed with our unparalleled mix of insightful commentary and rare historical photos, covering all seven decades of his preparations to reign.

See all the photos as a young Charles took up the title of Prince of Wales

Join HELLO! as we look back on his early years spent with his siblings through to his relationships as father and grandfather to discover the man behind the monarch. We examine all aspects of his life, which like his mother's has been devoted to the Crown and all that it represents across the Commonwealth.

Read about his role as head of the armed forces

Famed for our world-class reporting of royal news and historic events, we pay tribute to King Charles's tireless charitable work establishing The Prince's Trust and look at how he intends to be the head of a very modern royal family, during a life spent readying himself for the role.

The King has transformed millions of lives since setting up his youth charity in 1976

From serving his country to protecting the planet, we examine the causes close to his heart and the many ways in which he has been a pioneering Prince. We also celebrate Charles's fun-loving side, passions of animals and architecture and inclusive approach towards faith and religion.

Learn more about the King's hobbies away from the Crown

Relive a fairytale wedding to Lady Diana Spencer and Charles finding love again with Camilla, as well as his paternal pride at both William and Harry's weddings, and discover the reason why the strength of the Windsor women, including the Princess of Wales, is key for the King.

Camilla has provided support, encouragement and a sense of fun

We take an in-depth tour of the royal residences including Windsor Castle and Balmoral, and look ahead to the three-day Coronation with your ultimate guide to the joyous celebrations this May.

We wish His Majesty a long and glorious reign. HELLO! Special Collectors’ Edition King Charles III is available to order via our website for £10 including delivery to the UK, £12.99 including delivery to Europe and £15.99 including delivery to rest of the world or from Amazon for £10 plus delivery to the UK.