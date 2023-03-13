King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla react to Oscars win The royal couple did not attend the 95th Academy Awards but sent a special message

There were no royal attendees at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, but the Queen Consort issued a rare message in recognition of one of the winners.

While Michelle Yeoh won best actress and Brendan Fraser took home the trophy for best actor, artist and writer, Charlie Mackesy won Best Animated Short, alongside Matthew Freud for their adaption of Charlie's book, The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Following the news, the royal family's account tweeted: "He won! Huge congratulations to Charlie, who has been a big supporter of @queensreadroom since its inception."

Before the then-Duchess of Cornwall launched her online book, The Reading Room, in January 2021, Charlie wrote to Camilla to offer his help in a handwritten letter featuring his signature drawings.

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud with their Oscars

In a video call shared by the palace at the time, Camilla praised his beautifully illustrated children's book, calling it "phenomenal".

Since then, the pair have met in person, as the Queen Consort hosted a special reception for authors and literary figures at Clarence House last month.

Camilla was spotted chatting with Charlie and his dachshund Barney at the event.

Camilla and Charlie have long supported one another

While Charles and Camilla have not attended the Oscars, they did hold a reception for British Oscar winners at St James's Palace in 2016, including Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

Royals that have stolen the show at the Academy Awards in the past are the Monaco royals, including the late American actress and princess, Grace Kelly. Her son, Prince Albert, has also attended the bash in the past with his wife, Princess Charlene.

