New joy for Prince Edward following title change Happy news for the new Duke of Edinburgh!

It has been just four days since King Charles bestowed the new titles Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and younger brother Edward and his wife, Sophie.

And now there is further joy for the Prince with a new announcement from the palace.

Prince Edward pictured with his late parents

Edward has officially become patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

The 59-year-old – Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest child together – has been a trustee of the DofE since 1988 and works hard to put a spotlight on the awards.

Philip wanted his son to take on the title to mark his decades-long dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Philip founded the award in 1956 and it is largely considered one of his greatest legacies. Take a look back at some of his most memorable moments here...

WATCH: The Duke of Edinburgh's most memorable moments

Loading the player...

The newly-appointed Duke of Edinburgh, who achieved his own Gold Award in 1986, has described it is an honour to become patron.

DON'T MISS: Concern as fans spot new security measures for royal family

DISCOVER: Will Lady Louise now become a Princess after parents' title change?

TRENDING: Sophie Wessex: Confusion over 'curtsy' to Meghan Markle following new title

Edward said: "Some say The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is in my DNA; it's certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time.

"Being asked to take on the role of patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility.

Philip expressed his wish for Edward to take over his patronage

"Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.

ROYALS: Royal fans have questions after Princess Kate's Commonwealth appearance

DISCOVER: The incredible story behind Princess Charlene's new right-hand woman revealed

"Above all, I hope to ensure The Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve."

Edward said taking on his father's role is "a particular honour'

On Monday, Edward hosted ten Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award participants at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

He met them in his role as award scheme trustee in his first engagement with participants since he was named Duke of Edinburgh.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.