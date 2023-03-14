Will Lady Louise now become a Princess after parents' title change? Edward and Sophie are the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

There have been some big changes for Prince Edward and his family this week.

The royal and his wife Sophie were recently conferred with new titles, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with the announcement timed to coincide with his 59th birthday. See details of the big announcement here...

WATCH: King Charles gives Prince Edward a new royal title!

Loading the player...

King Charles's decision also meant a new title for the couple's son, 15-year-old James. He is now the new Earl of Wessex, succeeding the position from his father.

But what of Sophie and Edward's daughter, 19-year-old Lady Louise?

DON'T MISS: Sophie Wessex: Confusion over 'curtsy' to Meghan Markle following new title

It's normal protocol for the children of male descendants of the monarch to automatically get a royal title – such as Prince Andrew's children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, just like Princess Anne, Sophie and Edward decided against it for their own children.

MORE: Princess Anne shows concern with touching comment to Irish rugby captain

TRENDING: Royal fans have questions after Princess Kate's Commonwealth appearance

The move would have been partially due to plans to streamline the monarch, but also to allow Louise and James to have a relatively normal upbringing.

Sophie previously explained to The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely."

Lady Louise, therefore, absolutely has the right to be titled a Princess at this time.

However, the move seems unlikely at this point. Both Louise and James prefer to keep a low-profile and endeavour to lead normal lives away from the spotlight.

Louise is currently studying English at St Andrew's – the same prestigious Scottish university where the Prince and Princess of Wales famously met.

In a statement released in August, a royal spokesperson announced: "Having received her A-Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

The teen had previously studied at St Mary's School in Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

Louise was just two days into her studies when her grandmother the Queen passed away, and she quickly arrived at Balmoral, which is a two-hour drive from the university, to be with her family.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.