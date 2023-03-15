Charles Spencer furiously denies new Princess Diana claim regarding Donald Trump The late Diana, Princess of Wales' brother spoke out

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer took to Twitter on Wednesday evening with a strongly-worded message addressing former President Donald Trump's recent claims.

The Earl didn't hold back, writing: "Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his arse', since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure".

Mr Trump made the remarks during an interview with Breitbart News, saying that the late Princess wanted to "kiss his ass".

The interview took place to promote an upcoming book, Letters to Trump, which features correspondence with several high-profile figures, including Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, and the late Queen.

The entrepreneur claims that all three women fawned over him in the past, and will include letters from them in his book alongside Kim Jong-un and Ronald Reagan, among others.

The Earl took to Twitter to share his message

Charles is a fearless defender of his sister's reputation, including two years ago, when he succeeded in obtaining an acknowledgement from the BBC that Diana's interview with then-Panorama journalist Martin Bashir was deceitfully obtained.

Former director-general of the organisation Lord Tony Hall said he accepted that the 1996 BBC inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview with Diana "fell well short of what was required" and he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt".

Charles at the family's ancestral home, Althorp House

"I'd like to thank the TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light.

"If he hadn't have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today's findings wouldn't have surfaced," Charles wrote on Twitter at the time.

