Charles Spencer shares surprising photo of 'the king' at Althorp Charles is the former brother-in-law of King Charles

The countdown is on until the coronation of King Charles on 6 May.

But for Charles Spencer this week, the focus was on the 'King' of Althorp – much to the delight of his fans.

Charles – the younger brother of the late Princess Diana – lives on the estate with his wife Karen and their daughter together, Charlotte.

You can take a peek inside here...

Loading the player...

He grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and he inherited the stately home when his father John sadly died in 1992 and he became the 9th Earl Spencer.

DON'T MISS: Prince William confused by resemblance to one of his children - and Princess Kate agrees!

EXPLAINED: Is Princess Kate allowed to host an investiture?

The grounds attract a great many visitors – and Charles responded to one fan who recently wandered around the deer park.

The king of the Deer Park at @AlthorpHouse https://t.co/lumG2cqnSY — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) February 5, 2023

The visitor shared some snapshots on Twitter and wrote: "This sika stag at Althorp park was being very inquisitive today. Even stamped his front leg at me a few times!"

Charles reshared the post and told his followers: "The King of the deer park at @AlthorpHouse."

It comes after Charles shared a snapshot of one of the most historic rooms in the house – the Prince of Wales bedroom.

As its name suggests, it's an extravagant space, featuring a four-poster bed, a large fireplace and a giant chandelier.

Charles explained: "One of the most dramatic and memorable rooms at Althorp is the Prince of Wales bedroom, named in honour of Edward, Prince of Wales (Queen Victoria's eldest son and heir) following his visit to the estate in 1863.

"We're embarking on a major renovation that will peel back some of the more modern elements of the room, returning it to the way it looked over a century ago."

Fans adored the sneak peek, with one noting: "Awesome that there is a Spencer Prince of Wales," and a second shared: "Great to see such a regal room."

The title Prince of Wales now belongs to Charles's nephew – and Princess Diana's eldest son – Prince William.

LISTEN: Arthur Edwards reveals why Charles will never cut off Prince Harry

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.