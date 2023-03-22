Prince Andrew joins King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward at royal event - report The Duke of York stepped back from public duties in 2019

The Duke of York reportedly joined his siblings at a major royal event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, Prince Andrew, 63, was among the 600 attendees at the service for the Royal Victorian Order at St George's Chapel.

He joined King Charles, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, although he was not listed on the Court Circular. Andrew was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 2011.

The disgraced Duke stepped back from public duties in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Andrew's rare public appearance at the late Queen's funeral

In February 2022, he reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ahead of the US lawsuit, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

The Duke has remained living at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke of York has made a handful of public appearances in recent years, including the funerals of his parents, the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II. He also joined the royals at the Christmas Day church service last December, which you can see in the clip below...

Andrew and Sarah share two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Eugenie, who is mother to two-year-old August, is expecting her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank, this summer.

