Sarah Ferguson reveals her very last Christmas with the late Queen

It's been more than 25 years since Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ended their marriage. But the Duchess's bond with the royal family remains strong.

In particular, Sarah retained a good friendship with her former mother-in-law, the Queen – so much so that she was invited to spend Christmas with the monarch just last year.

In a new interview with Hungarian newspaper Blikk, Sarah revealed that she travelled to Windsor at the Queen's invitation to celebrate the festive season. It would be the royal's very last Christmas before her death in September.

Asked about her Christmas plans this year, Sarah replied: "First of all, I want to help the refugees from Ukraine, I'm thinking about how we can go down to the border, because even food is a huge help.

Sarah maintained a good relationship with the Queen even after her divorce

"Personally, I don't know yet how I will spend Christmas. I was able to spend last year with the Queen, now I don't know where I'll be, but for thirty years I've been teaching my daughters that it's actually Christmas every day."

In the interview, Sarah also spoke lovingly about her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and her grandchildren Sienna and August.

Sarah with her girls, Beatrice and Eugenie

Eugenie welcomed her son with husband Jack Brooksbank in February 2021, while Beatrice gave birth to daughter Sienna in September last year.

Asked by the publication what kind of grandmother she is, Sarah replied: "I don't know if you've ever watched the Storytime with Fergie video on YouTube. It is (laughs)...

The Duchess is a very proud grandmother to her daughters' children

"Anyway, I'm the type who waits for them to visit and when they do, I always have something funny to say.

"For example, I recently made a doll for little August by drawing raspberry eyes on my finger, and fortunately Sienna loves pink dollhouses, because when my daughters were little, I played with the dolls instead of them."

Following the passing of the Queen in September, Sarah penned a heartfelt tribute in memory of Her Majesty, who reigned for seven decades.

Sarah described the late Queen as the most incredible mother-in-law and friend

It read: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

