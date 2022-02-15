Prince Andrew reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre in US civil sex assault case The Duke of York will no longer face a jury trial

The Duke of York has reached an out of court financial settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, US court documents show.

This means that the Queen's second son, 61, will not face a jury trial on sexual abuse claims.

The amount that Prince Andrew will pay Ms Giuffre, 38, is confidential, the parties said in a joint statement attached to the filing.

READ: Prince Andrew deletes social media accounts after being stripped of titles

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Andrew reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre in US civil sex assault case

The statement also says that the Duke "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".

It added that Prince Andrew had "never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character" and that he recognised she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks".

The Duke also pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association" with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims".

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

Andrew pictured being driven out of Windsor in January

The settlement comes weeks before Andrew was due to give evidence under oath on 10 March in what is known as a deposition.

In January 2022, Ms. Giuffre filed a case against the Duke for allegedly sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a teenager, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

MORE: What happens to Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages now?

MORE: Kate Middleton to replace Prince Andrew in history-making new role?

Virginia Giuffre pictured in 2019

Andrew has also handed back his military titles and patronages to the Queen amid the civil sex case.

The statement from Buckingham Palace in January read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

The Duke will also no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.