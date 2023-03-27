Has Meghan Markle travelled to UK with her children to support Prince Harry? Harry has been spotted back in Britain

Prince Harry surprised royal fans on Monday when he was spotted back in the UK.

It's the first time he has returned to Britain since the publication of his explosive memoir Spare in January. His last visit came in September when he attended the funeral for the Queen.

Harry arrived at the High Court in London shortly before 10am. He is there to attend a court case against the publishers of the Daily Mail, ANL (Associated Newspapers Limited).

Prince Harry pictured outside the High Court on Monday

The Prince is among a group of high-profile individuals who are bringing claims of misuse of private information and alleged unlawful information gathering.

As photos emerged of Harry arriving at court, royal watchers soon began questioning whether he had travelled back with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children. See some of Archie and Lilibet's sweetest moments in the video below...

Harry has previously claimed that it is too dangerous for him and his family to return to the UK. For that reason, it's not yet known whether the Sussexes will attend the King's coronation on 6 May.

It certainly seems as though Harry has travelled alone. Photos shared online show him enroute and on his own, looking low-key in a polo top and a baseball cap, emblazoned with Coop Hair, Don't Care.

Meghan pictured with their two children at home in Montecito

Furthermore, the court hearing is set to last just four days, and Harry and Meghan were no doubt keen not to interrupt their children's schedule and make them travel for such a short period.

Prince Harry is likely to be staying at Frogmore Cottage for the duration of his time in the UK.

Harry and Meghan have been told to evict Frogmore Cottage

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the couple have been told to evict their UK base by King Charles since they are no longer working royals and now live permanently in the US.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Harry and Meghan use of the cottage in 2018, shortly after the couple got married. Officially, however, the Crown Estate owns the property.

It's still not known whether Harry and Meghan will attend the King's coronation

From 2019 until quitting life as “working royals” in 2020, Harry and Meghan lived in the cottage, carrying out some $3 million worth of taxpayer-funded renovations, though they have since repaid the cost in full through a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.

The couple moved abroad in January 2020, first to Canada before eventually settling in their current $14.7 million home in Montecito. Still, they did return to their residence in Windsor from time to time, including in June 2022 to celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday and in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death last September.

