Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney raises eyebrows with birthday comments

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once inseparable.

Reports emerged that their relationship was under strain when the Canadian stylist was embroiled in a public race row with blogger Sasha Exeter in 2020.

But she went online to set the record straight in September of that year, describing Meghan as "family" and adding: "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day." Find out everything you need to know about Jessica in the video below...

So, fans were surprised to see a new post on Jessica's Instagram feed in which she paid tribute to her best friends.

Jessica shared a series of photos showing her with her loved ones and wrote: "I'm not a big birthday girl but this year I wanted to celebrate some of the women that have loved and stood by me unconditionally. I am so lucky to have so many smart girls in my life. And you too Ryan. I'm a lucky lady."

Her followers were quick to send happy birthday messages to the mother-of-three – however, many also noticed that Meghan was not included in the post. "#Where'sMegan? @sussexroyal," a number asked.

Meghan and Jessica were once incredibly close. They established a strong bond when Meghan moved to Canada to film Suits, and Jessica's three children even took on a prominent role at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

However, the two ladies had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

When Jessica publicly apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

Notably, Jessica has chosen not to speak about Meghan or her husband Prince Harry in the wake of their explosive Netflix documentary and his memoir Spare.

The controversial book was officially released on 10 January – although it went on sale early in Spain – with the Prince also recording a number of tell-all interviews as part of the promotional trail.

