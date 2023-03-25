Prince Archie's red hair showcased in stunning photo you nearly missed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were granted titles in March

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often keep their children out of the spotlight, royal fans have seen several glimpses of the children over the years.

One thing that never ceases to amaze is how Archie has inherited his father's hair, and it was on full display in a touching family photo that Meghan has on her desk. In 2021, Archewell released a clip featuring the Duchess of Sussex as she marked her 40th birthday and it gave a look at the selection of family photos that she has with her.

WATCH: Relive Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's cutest moments

View Gallery Loading the player...

One of them featured young Archie, and he was the spitting image of his father with his red locks as he played in a sandy playground.

Meghan had also chosen a touching image of Archie that was taken on his first royal tour in South Africa back in 2019.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie might attend King Charles' coronation for this reason

And royal watchers got very excited when the video was first released as Meghan's gallery featured a gorgeous image of Harry kissing a tiny baby, who some believed to be Princess Lilibet, who at that point hadn't been seen by the public.

Although the young Prince takes after his father in some ways, he has followed in Meghan's footsteps as he's been seen showing an interest in cooking.

Archie had thick red hair in the photo

The little boy was captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, during one incredibly sweet moment included in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

The Duchess has also previously shared an insight into her children's favourite foods, revealing on her podcast, Archetypes: "Thankfully my kids love vegetables."

DISCOVER: How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrate Easter in California

DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan's children Lilibet and Archie are just like grandpa Charles

And it's no wonder that Archie and one-year-old Princess Lilibet are becoming mini foodies with Harry and Meghan growing their own vegetables at their Montecito home.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan would regularly share her favourite meals to cook on her blog.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.