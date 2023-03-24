Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie might attend King Charles' coronation for this reason King Charles III's coronation takes place on 6 May

There has been much talk over the possible attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at King Charles III's coronation. With that, many are speculating whether their children, Prince Archie, three, and 21-month-old Princess Lilibet may make a surprise appearance.

Prince Harry addressed the matter of his presence in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby earlier this year – see what he had to say in the video below.

Although Lilibet may be deemed too young, it's highly likely that their son Archie might join in with the festivities at his grandfather's special milestone.

The youngster, who will turn four on the day of the coronation, will be the same age as King Charles when he attended his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation back in June 1953.

Archie and Lilibet did not make any public appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, with Harry and Meghan only attending the National Service of Thanksgiving.

However, if royal watchers catch a glimpse of Prince Harry's son Archie – this will mark the three-year-old's first major role since becoming a Prince. No doubt, Prince Harry and Meghan will have something special planned for their son's birthday whether they celebrate in the UK or at their Montecito abode.

Royal watchers are hoping the Sussexes will attend the coronation

Last week, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey which will follow the King's coronation.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to accompany the King and Queen Consort as they leave the Abbey after the service, The Times reported.

King Charles's coronation takes place on 6 May

The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace. George will be nine and Louis will be five while Charlotte will turn eight just four days before the coronation.

George, who is second in line to the throne, and Charlotte attended their great-grandmother the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in September. Prince Louis was not present and is thought to have been considered too young to attend the service with his parents William and Kate.

