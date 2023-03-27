Fans react as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene deny split reports Monaco's royal couple have been married since 2011

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene have appeared in a series of new photos following reports that their marriage is in trouble.

The couple were married in July 2011 at the Prince's Palace of Monaco and together share two children, eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Take a look back at their incredible wedding day here...

And they looked happier than ever as they stepped out together to attend the Monaco Women’s Forum awards evening.

Charlene looked stunning in a sequinned, sleeveless silver gown which she offset with dazzling statement earrings. Her chic pixie cut was perfectly styled, and she completed the look with a small clutch bag.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, looked typically dapper in a navy suit and matching tie. In one image, he can be seen placing his arm protectively around his wife’s waist as she smiles for the camera.

It comes after the royal spoke out to publicly deny that the couple were separating after almost 12 years of marriage.

A spokesperson from the Palace delivered a statement from Albert which read: "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."

Fans were quick to react to their united front in the new photos, with one simply writing: “The best way to respond to rumours.” A second added: “I believe in you two.”

Others focused on Charlene’s stunning appearance. The Princess looks beautiful. Love her dress,” one wrote. A second agreed: “Princess Charlene as always very elegant. Love her hair style.”

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, met Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2007. The couple announced their engagement in 2010, with Albert proposing to Charlene with a beautiful pear-cut diamond ring.

They welcomed their children on 10 December 2014 when Princess Charlene gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at The Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

Despite being younger than his twin sister, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne as the crown passes according to male-preference cognatic primogeniture.

