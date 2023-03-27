Will King Charles reunite with Prince Harry during whirlwind visit? Relations between Harry and Charles have been incredibly strained

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance in London on Monday morning as he arrived at the High Court for a trial hearing.

The royal, who lives in Montecito with wife Meghan and their two children, is expected to remain in the UK for the next four days. See his arrival at court here...

Loading the player...

But will he use the opportunity to reunite with his father King Charles ahead of the coronation in May?

Harry is unlikely to see his brother, Prince William, nor Princess Kate during his time back in Britain. HELLO! understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Prince Harry will not unite this week

And a reconciliation with the King also seems to be off the cards.

Charles and Camilla should have been in Paris together this week on what would have been their first state visit there.

READ: Has Meghan Markle travelled to UK with her children to support Prince Harry?

DON'T MISS: Mystery as Prince Archie's profile disappears from royal website

MORE: Fans react as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene put on united front amid split reports

They were also scheduled to visit other regions in France between 26 and 29 March, including engagements in the capital and in Bordeaux. But their trip was cancelled at the last-minute due to the ongoing protests in Paris.

King Charles pictured with his two sons

They are still heading to Germany on Wednesday, however.

And HELLO! understands that Harry was told that the King was busy between now and his departure to Germany.

It's thought that Charles and Camilla are currently either in Scotland or Highgrove in Tetbury, rather than being local to Harry in London.

Harry and Meghan have not confirmed their coronation attendance

Harry appears to have travelled to London on his own with no sign of Meghan nor their children.

He has previously claimed that it is too dangerous for him and his family to return to the UK. For that reason, it's still not yet known whether the Sussexes will attend the King's coronation on 6 May.

The couple have been told to evict Frogmore Cottage

It's believed that the Prince will stay at Frogmore Cottage during his visit this week.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have been told to evict their UK base by King Charles since they are no longer working royals and now live permanently in the US.

LISTEN: Why Charles is being strict with the coronation guest list

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.