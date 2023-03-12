Will Prince Harry attend King Charles' coronation?

King Charles III's coronation has been confirmed for 6 May. And whilst much is known about the event itself, there is still one burning question lingering on the lips of royal fans. Will His Majesty's son, Prince Harry, make an appearance?

Last Sunday, it was revealed that the monarch had extended the invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who reside in Montecito with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

There was originally speculation over whether the monarch would extend the invite to his son and daughter-in-law following their ongoing strained relationship.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," they added.

If Prince Harry and Meghan do decide to accept their invitation, it will be interesting to see where the couple decide to stay. Earlier this month, the couple hit the headlines after they were formally asked to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple will vacate Frogmore Cottage

Before the couple moved into their marital home, it was converted into a single five-bedroom home. The Windsor property had a whole renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, which the couple subsequently paid back.

It's situated in front of an incredible lake and near to Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned on 6 May

Although Meghan and Harry's attendance is yet to be confirmed, we can expect to see the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the prime minister, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state and key European royals.

Beyond this, The Sunday Times' royal editor Roya Nikkhah has alleged that Prince George is set to have a starring role on his grandfather's big day. Camilla's own grandchildren have been confirmed to play a role, with the Sunday Times reporting that they will hold a canopy over the Queen Consort as she is anointed with holy oil.

