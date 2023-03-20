Prince Harry confused for father King Charles in poignant royal photo It comes ahead of the King's coronation in May

Relations between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family remain strained ahead of the King's coronation on 6 May.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have confirmed their invitation to the historic event – but have not stated whether or not they will travel from LA to London to attend. You can see his response in the video below…

Loading the player...

While the Prince's bond with his father and brother Prince William is fractured, royal fans did notice a sweet connection between Harry and Charles in a recent post from the Royal Family.

In honour of Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday, two photos were shared on Instagram: one showing Queen Consort Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind, and the other showing King Charles as a little boy with his mother, the Queen.

Charles and Camilla shares two photographs to mark Mother's Day in the UK

It was an especially poignant day for the King, marking the first Mother's Day since his 'beloved mama' passed away on 8 September 2022.

DON'T MISS: Princess Kate sparks confusion amongst royal fans with Mother's Day photos

MORE: Prince William shares upset and anger over abuse thrown at children

ROYALS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay silent on poignant anniversary

Fans adored the sweet snapshot which shows Charles as a chubby toddler beaming for the camera with the Queen proudly holding him as he stands on her lap.

While many shared loving tributes to the late monarch, others were quick to notice a striking family resemblance.

Harry as a little boy with brother Prince William and their mother, Diana

"Did anyone notice how much alike is the King in this picture is with Harry as a baby?" one remarked while a second admitted: "At first I thought it was Harry lol." "My thoughts exactly!" a third agreed.

A fourth suggested: "I thought Louis looks very similar too."

SEE: Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate's cheeky fight with William revealed by royal photographer

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla weren't the only royals to publicly celebrate Mother's Day.

William and Kate also shared a Mother's Day post

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the occasion by sharing two previously unseen family photos.

The first showed Kate sitting in a tree alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while the second showed the Princess cradling their youngest and beaming down at him.

The images were captued by top photographer Matt Porteous

The gorgeous images were captured by royal family photographer Matt Porteous and are from a former photoshoot which took place at Anmer Hall in Norfolk last summer.

However, the timing of the post has sparked some confusion amongst royal fans. Find out why here…

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.