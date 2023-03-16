Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay silent on poignant anniversary The Sussexes are currently at their home in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a poignant date in their diary this week.

On Monday, the British royal family were out in force to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence for the celebration. Fans all spotted a surprising addition to the royal procession – check out the video below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Security detail join royal procession for the first time

Harry and Meghan, of course, remained at their home in Montecito – but perhaps reflected on the occasion, which holds meaningful memories for them both.

It was at the service on 9 March 2020 that the Sussexes made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

It was the first time the couple had appeared with other members of the Royal Family since announcing their intention to "step back" as senior royals in January.

DON'T MISS: Prince William admits Princess Diana would be 'disappointed' in candid new comments

ROYALS: Princess Kate set to make royal history ahead of King's coronation

Harry and Meghan joined the Queen - then head of the Commonwealth – Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in the central London church.

Last-minute changes meant the former 'Fab Four' were led straight to their seats - rather than waiting for the Queen and taking part in the procession as they did in 2019.

TOP STORY: Will Lady Louise now become a Princess after parents' title change?

READ: Sophie Wessex: Confusion over 'curtsy' to Meghan Markle following new title

After the service, Harry and Meghan to returned to their base in Canada, where their son, Archie, had remained during their UK trip.

Royal watchers are now speculating as to whether the couple will again cross the Atlantic to attend the King's coronation on 6 May.

MORE: The heartbreaking detail you missed about Lilibet's christening announcement

There were initially questions over whether the monarch would extend the invite to his son and daughter-in-law following their ongoing strained relationship.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," they added.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.