Prince Harry will not reunite with Prince William during UK visit The Duke of Sussex has detailed his troubled relationship with his older brother

The Duke of Sussex has made his first UK appearance since the late Queen's funeral last September – and since his tell-all memoir, Spare, laid bare his troubled relationship with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry, 38, attended the first of a four-day hearing at the High Court on Monday for his latest privacy case. The father-of-two joins six other claimants, including singer Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, who have brought claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). See what Harry had to say as he arrived at the court in London...

While it's likely that the Duke has decided to stay at his Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, which he and wife, Meghan, will vacate this summer, a reunion with his brother, Prince William, is not set to be on the cards.

HELLO! understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family-of-five moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer – a short distance from Frogmore Cottage.

The Waleses typically spend school holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, and last year, reportedly enjoyed a ski break in Courchevel, France.

Harry has detailed his fractured relationship with William in his memoir

In his book published in January, Prince Harry referred to his older sibling William as his "beloved brother and arch nemesis". He also claims that he was physically attacked by William during an altercation at his then-home in London, Nottingham Cottage, in 2019.

Kensington Palace has not commented on any of the claims in the book.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen Consort had been due to arrive in France for their first state visit, but the first leg of their trip has been postponed due to protests over French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms, which aim to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

HELLO! also understands that Prince Harry will not reunite with his father while in the UK, as Charles and Camilla's visit to Germany is scheduled to go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

