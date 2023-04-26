Royal family's website makes another major change ahead of King Charles's coronation

The royal family's website has been given a major update following some big title changes.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed royal fans spotted that Prince Edward and Sophie's titles have finally been changed on the site to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, despite the announcement weeks earlier on Edward's birthday on 10 March.

The couple were previously known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The King gave Edward and Sophie their new royal titles - Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - on Edward's 59th birthday last month.

NEWS: Princess Kate reveals Princess Charlotte's favourite movie - and it's a classic

© Getty Edward and Sophie are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Buckingham Palace previously announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

While the Earl of Wessex is a hereditary title, the Duke of Edinburgh is not. As such, at the time of his passing, Edward's role will not be passed on to his children. Instead, it will revert back to the Crown.

© Getty Edward and Sophie with their son, James, on Easter Sunday

Edward and Sophie's 15-year-old son James is now the Earl of Wessex.

The Duke and Duchess stepped out with the Earl at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor earlier this month, but their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, was noticeably absent. See who else attended in the clip below...

WATCH: Royals reunite for Easter Sunday service

Lady Louise is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where her cousin, Prince William, met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

The royal family website also made another big change following confirmation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced last month that they would be using Archie and Lilibet's royal titles, with the website now referring to the children as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.







