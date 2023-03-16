Why Sophie and Edward's son James will NOT inherit Duke of Edinburgh title James recently became the new Earl of Wessex

There have been some big changes for Prince Edward and his family in recent weeks.

It was announced on 10 March – his 59th birthday – that Edward was being bestowed with the Duke of Edinburgh title from his older brother, King Charles.

That meant, in turn, that wife Sophie became the new Duchess of Edinburgh, with the couple's son James taking over his father's former title as Earl of Wessex. See the exciting announcement here...

Loading the player...

Does that mean that, in time, 15-year-old James will one day also inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title?

While the Earl of Wessex is a hereditary title, the Duke of Edinburgh is not. As such, at the time of his passing, Edward's role will not be passed on to his children. Instead, it will revert back to the Crown.

DISCOVER: Will Lady Louise now become a Princess after parents' title change?

James, the new Earl of Wessex, with his sister, Lady Louise

It's likely that it will be given out to another senior royal at that point, but given his relatively low-profile, that is unlikely to be James.

Sophie and Edward have worked hard to give their two children as normal an upbringing as possible.

TOP STORY: Princess Kate set to make royal history ahead of King's coronation

MORE: Prince William admits Princess Diana would be 'disappointed' in candid new comments

It's normal protocol for the children of male descendants of the monarch to automatically get a royal title – such as Prince Andrew's children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

James will not inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title from his father

However, just like Princess Anne, Sophie and Edward decided against it for Louise and James.

Sophie previously explained to The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living.

DON'T MISS: Sophie Wessex: Confusion over 'curtsy' to Meghan Markle following new title

READ: Concern as fans spot new security measures at major royal outing

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely."

Sophie and Edward have given their children as normal an upbringing as possible

Lady Louise is currently studying English at St Andrew's – the same prestigious Scottish university where the Prince and Princess of Wales famously met.

Her younger brother, meanwhile, has attended Eagle House School since 2020. The co-educational prep school is located near Sandhurst in Berkshire – a short drive from the family's home, Bagshot Park in Surrey.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.