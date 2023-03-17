Oprah Winfrey gives honest opinion on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's coronation dilemma Will Prince Harry and Meghan attend King Charles' coronation?

Oprah Winfrey has had a close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years, and now the American presenter has revealed whether the couple should attend King Charles' coronation in May.

Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Morning, Oprah was asked her thoughts on whether they will make an appearance and reunite with their family following the release of the all-telling book Spare and the docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to the coronation

"Do you think they should go, do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening," remarked Gayle, who is also a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

To which, Oprah replied: "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think.

"That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?" She then added: "They haven't asked me my opinion. No, they have not."

King Charles will be coronated on 6 May

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that King Charles had invited his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan to his coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

A spokesperson for the couple, however, did not reveal whether they would attend. They said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Prince Harry addressed the matter of the coronation in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby earlier this year - see what he had to say in the video below.

There was much speculation as to whether the couple would even be invited following claims Harry has made about the royal family in his memoir Spare, in numerous TV interviews, and on the pair's Netflix show.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have become increasingly strained in recent years. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and have resided in Montecito since July of that year.

