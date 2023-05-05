Who is Queen Camilla's lookalike sister? All about Annabel Elliot

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation is taking place on 6 May 2023, but while much is known about the King's family, the public remain less in the know about those who surround his beloved wife. However, with members of the Queen Consort's family due to have a place in the spotlight during the royal family's big day, this is soon to change.

One family member who is sure to interest individuals watching around the world is the Queen-to-be's sister, who will be joining Camilla at the coronation as one of her ladies of attendance. The two women bear a striking family resemblance to each other, but what else is there to know about Camilla's sister? Join HELLO! as we find out…

Who is the sister of the Queen Consort?

© Getty Images Annabel Elliot is the younger sister of Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot is the second child of Major Bruce Shand and the 3rd Baron Ashcombe's daughter Rosalind Cubitt. Annabel was born on 2 February 1949 and is the family's youngest daughter. She and her sister Camilla also had a younger brother, Mark, who died suddenly after a fall in 2014.

In 1972, Annabel married Simon Elliot, whom she remained married to until his death in 2023. The couple had three children: two daughters, Alice and Catherine, and a son, Ben Elliot, who is a prominent British businessman and Conservative Party fund-raiser.

What does Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot do?

© Getty Images Annabel and Camilla attend Wimbledon together in 2015

Annabel Elliot works as both an interior designer and antiques dealer. After studying fine art in Florence, Italy, the creatively minded young woman set up her own antiques and interiors business, Annabel Elliot Limited, in Dorset – where her husband Simon owned land.

Although Annabel is a private person, it is believed that she shares a very close bond with both her sister and her sister's husband, Charles III. Through her work as an interior designer, Annabel and Charles have built a close working relationship, as the 74-year-old was employed several times over the years to work as the chief interior designer on his estates.

© Getty Images Annabel with Camilla and Charles in 2007

Annabel was responsible for work undertaken at royal properties on the Isles of Scilly, Devon, and in Llwynywermod in Wales. During an article in The Daily Telegraph in 2014, Annabel wrote of her approach to interior design: "There’s no such thing as good or bad taste. I always use something a client already has and loves – it may be a painting or a rug – and tap into that. I had no formal training, but my background as an antiques dealer gives me an appreciation of combining old and new. I believe in adapting, recycling, and taking yourself with you when you move."

Where does Camilla's sister live?

© Getty Images Annabel with her husband Simon at a memorial event for her father

While Annabel's exact place of residence is unknown, it can be assumed that the 74-year-old sister of the Queen Consort continues to live in the country house which she and her husband Simon shared in Stourpaine, Dorset, until his death in 2023.

