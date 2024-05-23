Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles unite to pay tribute to King Charles' close friend

Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles were seen on Thursday in attendance at the funeral of Captain Ian Farquhar, a close friend of King Charles. Captain Ian and the monarch had been close and Ian had served as an equerry to Charles's grandmother, the late Queen Mother.
The 78-year-old military man had died on 6 March at the age of 78, with a coroner ruling that he had passed away from postural asphyxia, which can happen when someone's position stops them from adequately breathing.
Although Charles was absent from the funeral, his wife Camilla attended the event and looked elegant in a navy blue dress as she was seen exiting a car for the service. The 76-year-old was also seen with a matching handbag.
Also in attendance at the funeral was Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, who wore a black suit and light blue shirt for the occasion. The former military serviceman was seen walking with a cane as he arrived alongside other guests.
Paying tribute to his friend following his death, Andrew told the Mail that the late Ian was "wild as a hawk in his youth, but always great fun" and added that the huntsman would be "judged by history as one of the great Masters of Hounds".
The service for Captain Ian, who was also an accomplished hunter, was held at the St Michael and All Angels' Church on the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire.
Ian was also connected to the royal family in a different way, as his daughter, Rose, dated Charles's son, Prince William, in 2000 before the heir to the throne met and married Princess Kate. William and Rose remain friends and the Prince of Wales attended her wedding to George Gemmell in 2022.
Charles has been stepping back from some of his public-facing duties following his cancer diagnosis. However, in recent weeks, the monarch has been seen out on royal duties, including a visit to a cancer recovery clinic.
On Wednesday, following the announcement of the upcoming general election on 4 July, Charles and Camilla confirmed they would be postponing engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign".
Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen sent their "sincere apologies" to those affected, but assured royal fans that their appearances in Portsmouth and Normandy in June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day will go ahead as scheduled.
See more photos from the funeral below...