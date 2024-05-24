Queen Camilla's secret message to King Charles and Princess Kate at royal outing

The Queen delighted youngsters at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as she presented the schoolchildren with a special bouquet of flowers – and one flower expert has revealed the symbolic meaning behind her choice.

Camilla, 76, opted for camellias to give to pupils at Sulivan Primary School, who contributed to the design of a garden inspired by Penelope Featherington from the hit Netflix period drama, Bridgerton.

Elise Harlock, brand manager at Prestige Flowers said: "Camellias traditionally symbolise admiration, affection, and gratitude. By selecting camellias, Queen Camilla likely aimed to express profound appreciation for the children's creativity and dedication."

But she added that camellias also have a deeper meaning, particularly given the recent health struggles of the King and the Princess of Wales, who are both receiving cancer treatment.

Elise said: "In the language of flowers, camellias can symbolise resilience and strength. This choice may reflect a message of solidarity and support for her husband and daughter-in-law during their challenging journeys."

© Getty Camilla presented the children with a bouquet of camellias

She added: "Queen Camilla's gesture with the camellias, coupled with her candid interactions and admissions, painted a portrait of a royal family navigating personal hardships with grace and compassion. The choice of camellias was a poignant way to convey gratitude, strength and unity during trying times."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The King and Queen step out at the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show

Royal health updates

The King returned to a public-facing engagements last month after making encouraging progress in his cancer diagnosis, although sources have previously stressed that despite the welcome news, the monarch still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

And when the Queen joined a garden part at Lamb House in Rye last month, she told guests that her husband is "getting better" before adding: "Well, he would be if he behaved himself."

© Getty The King exploring Chelsea Flower Show on Monday

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is said to be "excited" following the release of her business taskforce's report on the importance of prioritising early childhood and how it could see economic benefits.

HELLO! understands that Kate, 42, has been kept fully updated about the Taskforce's work and has seen the report amid her treatment.

© Getty Kate's last official public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023

But a Kensington Palace spokesman stressed the launch did not signal Kate "returning to work" and said "…early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess of Wales, and she has been kept fully up to date throughout the process and the development of the task force’s work and she has seen the report…"